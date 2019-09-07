Serena Williams will have to await the Australian Open next January, to achieve her record equalling 24th Grand Slam dream, as Canadian teenager Bianca Vanesa Andreescu denied her again, beating her in two straight sets 6-3 7-5 at the US Open on Saturday.

It was Serena’s fourth loss at a Grand Slam final, since she returned after the birth of her daughter, Olympia in 2017.

It was not Serena’s attempt to match just Margaret Court’s record that Bianca scuppered, she also stopped Serena from winning a fifth US Open title, the first of which she won in 1999, when Bianca was not born.

Serena Williams committed more than 64 unforced errors in the match that was watched by her friend Duchess Meghan Markle, among many other celebrities.

She had raised hope of a come back in the second set, when she rallied from 1-5 down to equal score at 5-5. Then Serena foundered again, when she served to force a tie break, with Andreescu leading 6-5.

There was no incident, unlike last year’s final with Naomi Osaka. Serena walked to the net to congratulate the Canadian.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

