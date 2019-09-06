After the announcement of the death of founding leader, Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe has been hit with yet another bad news: the death of former National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Zimlive tweeted that Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed General Mugoba’s death.

#BREAKING Former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba has died, government spokesman Nick Mangwana has told @zimlive. Mugoba left the ZNA to join the African Union Stand-by Force in Ethiopia in 2017. More follows pic.twitter.com/KuPujMXVmv — ZimLive (@zimlive) September 6, 2019

Mugoba left his post in March 2017 after he was seconded to the African Union where he assumed the position of Chief of Staff of the continental’s body’s Stand-by Force. Eight months after, Mugabe was deposed in a coup.

Coincidentally, he and Mugabe died same day.

In a further post, ZImlive reported that Mugoba died at a private hospital in Harare a week after he was admitted with an undisclosed ailment.

“He passed away early this morning,” information ministry permanent secretary Mangwana said by phone from Harare.

According to Zimlive, Mugoba’s health deteriorated in August, forcing him to return home from the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia.

