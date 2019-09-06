Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has approved the appointment of Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura as the new spokesman for the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the house, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, on Friday witnessed the handing over between the outgoing spokesman, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki and Jafaru-Kaura.

Magarya, who was represented by Alhaji Yusuf Kanoma, member representing Maru North, called on Jafaru-Kaura to live up to the expectation of the office.

He said the information unit of the house is very vital to the legislative affairs of the state, “therefore, we are going to give necessary support and cooperation to deliver the assignments given to you.”

Jafaru-Kaura thanked the governor for the appointment and promised to work for the development of the legislative arm of the state.

In his remark, Biyabiki thanked the state government for the opportunity given to serve during his time, adding that the assembly needs effective media coverage. He urged his successor to cooperate with media houses within and outside the state as well as other stakeholders for him to succeed in the task.

