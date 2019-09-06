A woman has allegedly set a man ablaze in Delta State, South South Nigeria over a paltry debt of N200.

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested the woman for setting the young man ablaze.

Another female accomplice allegedly involved in the crime is on the run, Delta Police Commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke has said.

The young man simply identified as Sunday was set ablaze in Effurun, Uwvie L.G.A.

A source said the victim owed the woman who doused him with fuel, but it is unclear what dealings the victim had with the other woman who lit the matches that consumed the debtor, the Nation reports.

Trouble started when the duo accosted the victim demanding for N200 owed one of the women, a black market dealer of petroleum products.

It was gathered that after the victim was drenched with fuel, the other woman threw a match in the direction of the deceased.

The victim died before medical assistance could reach him.

Adeleke said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

