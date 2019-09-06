Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described late Zimbabwe’s former President, Robert Mugabe as a hero of the African liberation struggle.

Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95.

According to Atiku, no man is perfect, noting that despite fact that Mugabe had his flaw, nobody could take this fact away from him that he loved his people and took practical steps to improve their well-being.

Atiku wrote on his twitter handle: “Robert Mugabe was a hero of the African liberation struggle. No man is perfect and he had his flaws, but nobody can take this fact away from him: That he loved his country and its people, and took practical and patriotic steps to improve their well being.”

