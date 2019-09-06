Nigerian singer and songwriter Opeyemi Gbenga Kayode, known by his stage name Pepenazi, released his EP on Friday, announcing the good news on his timeline:
”There’s is no other way to kickstart the weekend than this👏🏽🌟 My Coat of Many Colours, is a 18 track compilation of My Ist body of work.
It tells the story of a young determined dreamer boy who turned his dreams to reality and rose above all adversaries & odds to see God’s purpose about him come to pass.
This album contains varieties of unique sounds and messages. Each song representing a strand of colour in a spectrum. Enjoy the depth of message and the beauty of uniqueness of each strand that makes the spectrum on this compilation.
Open your souls to receive ‘All Glory I give back to you lord🙏🏽 #MYCOATOFMANYCOLOURS🌈 out now on all digital platforms”.
#MCMC Track 1 (Intro): My mother joins me to introduce the album with a recitation narrating what the album is about and what to expect. This poetical recitation which is in similitude to spoken word on an HTee produced instrumental is an artistic redition you will enjoy listening to. #MyCoatofManyColours🌈💿 out now Track 1: produced by- @hteeondbeat #Linkupbio☝🏽 Art direction: @sheisblackmedia
