Nigerian singer and songwriter Opeyemi Gbenga Kayode, known by his stage name Pepenazi, released his EP on Friday, announcing the good news on his timeline:

”There’s is no other way to kickstart the weekend than this👏🏽🌟 My Coat of Many Colours, is a 18 track compilation of My Ist body of work.

xxx

It tells the story of a young determined dreamer boy who turned his dreams to reality and rose above all adversaries & odds to see God’s purpose about him come to pass.

This album contains varieties of unique sounds and messages. Each song representing a strand of colour in a spectrum. Enjoy the depth of message and the beauty of uniqueness of each strand that makes the spectrum on this compilation.

Open your souls to receive ‘All Glory I give back to you lord🙏🏽 #MYCOATOFMANYCOLOURS🌈 out now on all digital platforms”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp



Related