Nicki Minaj

After Nicki Minaj surprised her fans with a retirement from music tweet on Thursday, the ”Megatron” rapper has now withdrawn her statement, calling it ”insensitive and abrupt”.

Her post read: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj said. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

The record producer and songwriter also says she’ll clear the air soon. This is coming after series of reactions from fans.

Sorry haters, your favourite is still here…

Loading...