After Nicki Minaj surprised her fans with a retirement from music tweet on Thursday, the ”Megatron” rapper has now withdrawn her statement, calling it ”insensitive and abrupt”.

Her post read: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj said. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

The record producer and songwriter also says she’ll clear the air soon. This is coming after series of reactions from fans.

Sorry haters, your favourite is still here…

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

