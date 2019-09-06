Gospel artiste, songwriter and singer, Mercy Chinwo releases a new song entitled ”Akamdinelu”. The track which dropped on her birthday, September 5th, has already garnered over 26,000 YouTube views.

”Akamdinelu” talks about Mercy’s life experiences and how God has brought her through all she had to deal with. Listen to the song and let us know your opinion in the comment section.

