Gospel artiste, songwriter and singer, Mercy Chinwo releases a new song entitled ”Akamdinelu”. The track which dropped on her birthday, September 5th, has already garnered over 26,000 YouTube views.
”Akamdinelu” talks about Mercy’s life experiences and how God has brought her through all she had to deal with. Listen to the song and let us know your opinion in the comment section.
OUR SONG "AKAMDINELU" EXPLAINS BETTER MY TRUE LIFE EXPERIENCE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 IT SIMPLY MEANS " MY HANDS ARE LIFTED UP….🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 …..💃💃💃 KINDLY USE THE LINK IN MY BIO TO GET YOURS … CLICK ON THE LINK ASAP🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ SPREAD THE NEWS AND SHARE ……. . . . . . . From the stable of @eezeeconceptz 💃💃💃 I present to you 🤣🤣🤣 🙌🙌 AKAMDINELU 🙌🙌 by yours truly💃💃 produced by @israel_dammy @eezeetee1 mixed and mastered by @israel_dammy .. BGV by @i_am_victoriajaphet ..
