The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has commended the Gombe State Government for its recent initiative to tackle environmental degradation in the state.

Mr. Ibrahim Kawu, the Acting State Coordinator of NESREA gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe. Kawu said the effort of the state government in planting trees and establishing woodlots would help in making up for the depletion of the environment over time, adding that Gombe had lost lots of trees. He condemned the poor attitude of residents toward the environment, especially in cutting down trees without replacing them, adding that anyone involved in such activities was not environment-friendly.

“I must commend the state government for its seriousness towards addressing the issues of environmental degradation. The way to go is tree planting and prudent management of wastes in communities. This is a conscious effort to combat environmental degradation in the state and it is good for Gombe State looking at the magnitude of desertification, erosion, and others. Planting four million trees and paying counterparts to secure World Bank loans to tackle erosion in some parts of the state is really encouraging and will resuscitate our environment,’’ he said.

Kawu urged communities to make conscious efforts in supervising trees planted by the state government in their domains, said it was only through this that the impact of environmental challenges could be mitigated.

“We must always combine with the tree planting effort and proper waste management cultures in rural areas so that what we gain in planting trees are not lost through poor waste disposal,’’ he said.

He beckoned on the state government to do more in the area of sensitising communities on the need for an attitudinal change toward the environment.

“The environmental success of any programme depends on the attitude of the people in the communities where those programmes are being implemented, if you plant and they don’t nurture, then where are we?’’.

