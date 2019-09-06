Gospel musician, singer and songwriter Mercy Chinwo gets a car gift from her record label Eezee Conceptz, as she turned 29.

The Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012, could barely contain her excitement. Taking to social media, she wrote:

What exactly did I do to deserve all the LOVE

What did I do to you people o @eezeeconceptz 😭😭 I apologise I’m sorry I will do it again and again…Thank you for celebrating me

Thank you senior @eezeetee1 for setting the pace…@josh2funny @apehharrison @officialchrismorgan thank you 💃💃💃 And they said the day just began🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🤣🤣

Mercy is a powerful vocalist and a renowned songstress in the Nigerian music industry.

