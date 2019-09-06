The Lagos State Government has said that all public and private schools in the state must resume for the first term of the 2019/2020 academic session on Monday.

It said that by so doing, they would be adhering to the Uniform School Calendar approved by the state government.

This is contained in a statement released on Friday by Mr Kayode Sutton of the the Public Affairs department in the state’s Ministry of Education and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said that the adoption of a uniform academic calendar will enable proper planning and organisation by the Ministry.

She said that it would also afford the pupils and the students the opportunities to attend schools for the number of days required by them in each term.

Adefisayo also commended the concerted efforts of the teachers (teaching and non-teaching) toward preparing their pupils for the commencement of a new academic session.

She said that the state government would not relent in its commitment toward capacity building/training of the teaching staff, their welfare and reward for excellence.

The commissioner also advised the pupils and students to report to their schools on the date the government had stipulated in the uniform academic calendar.

She also advised all students in the state to devote more time to their studies on resumption of classes.

She advised them to shun all vices, including internet fraud, thuggery, hooliganism, rape, examination malpractice, alcoholism, drug abuse and cultism.

The commissioner urged parents and guardians of pupils and wards to remember that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would focus on improving education in the state.

The commissioner added that the government would continue to do everything possible to improve on teaching and learning in all public schools.

The commissioner said that the state government would not be happy with any private schools that would violate the approved uniform resumption date for schools in the state.

She warned that any private schools found to have breached the rules would be sanctioned accordingly.

