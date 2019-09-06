The British House of Lords has now completed the coup-de-grace against Prime Minister Boris Johnson as it passed the bill which will make a no-deal Brexit illegal without parliamentary approval.

The bill requires the Queen’s assent to become law.

The Benn-Burt bill will require Boris Johnson to ask Brussels for an Article 50 extension, allowing the UK to stay in the European Union until January 31.

The bill is expected to become law by Monday after receiving Royal Assent, spelling a humiliating blow for Johnson, who pledged to take the country out of the EU before November.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

