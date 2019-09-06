American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, Austin Richard Post, known professionally as Post Malone has officially released his album.

The project, titled ”Hollywood’s Bleeding” houses 17 tracks and it features artistes like Meek Mill, Swae Lee, Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott and others.

Check out what fans think on Twitter:

Post Malone in the studio creating this fire ass album #HollywoodsBleeding pic.twitter.com/E3kemOVrRR — Peter Morgan (@PeterMo67127025) September 6, 2019

Me in my room listening to this New Post Malone album pic.twitter.com/DAl8MAsgff — Edwin (@e_mrtz) September 6, 2019

this post malone somg is so slept on😩 #HollywoodsBleeding pic.twitter.com/jiHGgFbQeO — Jared Waller (@j_bird747) September 6, 2019

Tomorrow: “Have you heard Post Malone’s new album?” Me listening to Allergic for the 100th time:#HollywoodsBleeding pic.twitter.com/Swnk1Vm3sC — Erik Cuba (@Erik_Cuba) September 6, 2019

