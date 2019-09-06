Gini Wijnaldum notched the winner and Donyell Malen enjoyed a dream debut as Holland secured their first win in Germany for almost 17 years.

Liverpool star Wijnaldum bagged an injury-time strike to seal a 4-2 victory to put Ronald Koeman’s side right back in contention in Group C qualifying for next year’s European Championship.

The midfielder’s strike came after PSV Eindhoven forward Malen, just 20, struck 11 minutes from time to hand the Oranje a 3-2 lead on a helter-skelter night in Hamburg.

Not since November 2002 had Holland beaten their neighbours in their own back yard. That day, they enjoyed a 3-1 success thanks to goals from Patrick Kluivert, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Serge Gnabry’s early goal saw Germany lead at half-time but Frenkie De Jong’s strike and a Jonathan Tah own goal turned the game on its head just before the midway point.

A controversial penalty scored by Toni Kroos levelled things up before Malen quickly restored Holland’s lead and Wijnaldum made sure of victory in injury time.

The win moved Koeman’s team to within three points of second-placed Germany with a game in hand.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp



Related