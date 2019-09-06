September 6, 2019
Friday, September 6, 2019 2:38 pm
Fat Joe feat Cardi B, Anuel AA — Yes
Fat Joe releases a new track, “Yes,” featuring Cardi B and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.
Listen below.
