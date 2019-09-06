36 year old Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, in a tweet announced she’s retiring from music to start a family.

This single act has caused an uproar from lovers of Nicki, who simply cannot live without the model and music producer. One lady even threatened to take her life.

Of course for Nicki haters, they are definitely happy she’s leaving. The talented musician has always delivered records for her fans, through the pain, sweat and tears she had to go through, but now it is time to settle.

See some reactions:

dang when nicki said “well it’s gonna be the last time someone do the rap game like me” I DIDNT KNOW SHE MEANT IT!!!!! #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/hRD9St0sfd — k 💗 (@calmdownkaya) September 6, 2019

Nicki has impacted us in so many ways . I swear on my life I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for her . I have done enough explaining in my life I don’t need to break down anything just know this woman saved me from committing suicide so it’s a blessing that God sent her 🙌🏽 — 爪乇丂卄卂🎎 (@BeautyfulBarb2) September 6, 2019

My locals clowning me & making jokes about nicki’s retirement….. pic.twitter.com/SSzZbvqCBW — sacha (@mirajslut) September 6, 2019

My Kings get yourselves ladies who will retire from their profession just to have family with you. Ladies like Nicki Minaj 😭❤ I hope I'm communicating!. — 🖤Eli Kofi🖤 (@eli___k) September 6, 2019

still can't believe😭😭. Nicki please 😢 you're my everything 🌍 don't leave me alone 😭😭😭. The Greatest Of All Time @NICKIMINAJ 👑❤❤ pic.twitter.com/x0F4hRPVpv — DjaGueur (@djadjirithiero) September 6, 2019

This news still doesn’t feel surreal to me. I’ve been a Nicki fan since THIS ONE IS FOR THE BOYS WITH THE BOO—- CHILEE😭😭😭😭. I would watch her video after school everyday and would get so happy when she realises new songs like VA VA VOOM POUND THE ALARM, ILYSM SIS @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/pdTGWyMG7G — Ah Sae (@AhSae19) September 6, 2019

Nicki revealed in August that she and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty are getting set to be married in about 80 days. 80 Days = 2.6281 Months = 2 Months, 2 Weeks, 5 Days, 2 Hours, 53 Minutes and 20 Seconds. So we should probably expect a wedding in November 2019.

