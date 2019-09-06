Nicki Minaj

36 year old Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, in a tweet announced she’s retiring from music to start a family.

This single act has caused an uproar from lovers of Nicki, who simply cannot live without the model and music producer. One lady even threatened to take her life.

Of course for Nicki haters, they are definitely happy she’s leaving. The talented musician has always delivered records for her fans, through the pain, sweat and tears she had to go through, but now it is time to settle.

See some reactions:

Nicki revealed in August that she and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty are getting set to be married in about 80 days. 80 Days = 2.6281 Months = 2 Months, 2 Weeks, 5 Days, 2 Hours, 53 Minutes and 20 Seconds. So we should probably expect a wedding in November 2019.