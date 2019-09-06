The late Robert Mugabe.

Robert Mugabe, former President of Zimbabwe and one of the longest serving presidents African Continent has produced died early hours of Friday at the age of 95 in Singapore while receiving medical care.

Following are key facts about the life of the former leader.

1924 – Mugabe was born on Feb. 21 in what was then British-ruled Southern Rhodesia.

1940s-1950s – He was educated at Catholic schools and attended South Africa’s University of Fort Hare. He teaches                            in Zambia and Ghana, where he is influenced by African independence movement leaders.

1960s – Mugabe campaigned for Zimbabwe’s independence.

1964 –  He was imprisoned for political agitation. While in incarceration, he earned two law degrees from the                           University of London External Programme.

1974 – He was released from prison, escaped to Mozambique where Zimbabwe African National Union guerrilla                    fighters elect him to lead their struggle against white minority rule. A number of rivals die in suspicious                        circumstances, rights groups say.

1980 – Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party won independent Zimbabwe’s first election and took office as prime minister on                  April 18.

1982 – Mugabe deployed North Korean-trained troops to crush an insurgency by former guerrillas loyal to his                        liberation war rival Joshua Nkomo. Government forces were accused of involvement in the killing of 20,000                civilians which Mugabe denied.

1987 – He became president with sweeping executive powers after changes to the constitution and signed a unity                  pact with Nkomo, who became one of his two deputies.

1990 – ZANU-PF and Mugabe won parliamentary and presidential elections.

1998 – An economic crisis marked by high interest rates and inflation sparked riots.

2000 – Zimbabweans rejected a new constitution in a referendum, Mugabe’s first defeat at the ballot box.                              Thousands of independence war veterans and their allies, backed by the government, seized white-owned                  farms, saying the land was illegally appropriated by white settlers.

2001 – The United States put a financial freeze on Mugabe’s government in response to land seizures, beginning a                wave of Western sanctions. Mugabe’s relationship with the West, especially the U.S. and Britain, never                           recovered.

2002 – Mugabe won a disputed presidential vote, which observers condemned as flawed. Zimbabwe was suspended              from the British Commonwealth over accusations of human rights abuses and economic mismanagement.                  Mugabe pulled his country from the grouping the following year.

2008 – Hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent, the nadir of an economic implosion that forces millions of people              to leave the country, many to neighboring South Africa. Mugabe lost a presidential vote but won the run-off              after opponent Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew, citing violence against his supporters by security forces and war              veterans. A power-sharing agreement was signed.

2010 – Media reports said Mugabe was seriously ill with cancer. Speculations continued in following years.

2013 – Mugabe won another disputed presidential vote. Western observers cited multiple accounts of electoral                      fraud.

2016 – Protesters led by a pastor staged the biggest show of defiance against Mugabe in a decade, prompting                      speculation about life after the veteran leader.

2017 – Mugabe was forced to resign in November following an army coup and was replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the man he had fired as his deputy two weeks earlier.

2018 – Mugabe was seen in public for the first time since leaving power.

He berated his former ZANU-PF allies and backed opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on the eve of an election.

2019 – Mugabe traveled several times to Singapore to seek medical treatment as pictures of the gaunt, gray-haired                former leader circulated on social media.

  • Courtesy of Reuters.