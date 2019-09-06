Exposed: How former Governor, others shared contract money – Seyi Makinde

Oyo State State Governor, Seyi Makinde has exposed how former Oyo State Governor shared money meant for contract with others, leaving only 10 percent for the execution of the project.

Makinde, in his 100 days chat on Twitter, did not mention the name of the governor, but in the manner he spoke, he was apparently referring to the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

According to Makinde, he declared his assets because he wanted to be held accountable, saying that what he met on ground was a situation where a project for which money was allocated, got only about 10% of the total funds for execution.

“I declared my assets because I want to be held accountable. What we met on ground is a situation where a project for which money is allocated, gets only about 10% of the total funds for execution.

“Because as we were told, 50% goes back to the Governor, 30% to the appointee who allocated the project out of which 10% goes to the Governor’s wife. I have told them anyone who does that now will be brought to book,” he said.

Makinde also said that during electioneering, he said he would scrap CCTV cameras but that after getting into government, “we changed our minds as scrapping it will be a disservice to the people of Oyo State since the money has already been spent. Rather, we will enhance it so it can be useful to combat criminality.”

He also emphasised that good governance is beyond razzmatazz, saying that he rejected a proposal to paint the secretariat, as it might look good to outsiders “but internally, the furniture is bad, the toilets are bad and e-governance is an issue. I would rather do a proper job.

“We sat down with the contractor and he said he needed N350 million to complete it. We gave the N350 million to complete the project and he promised to finish in 4 months. I can tell you, he has resumed work. We will complete good projects commenced by any administration. It’s all for our people.”

He added that good governance transcended politics, saying that any contractor that had been paid for any project would have to finish the work, “so that we can have value for people of Oyo State. Like the silo project, despite spending N1 billion, I was not impressed with what I saw.”