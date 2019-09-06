Nigerian English American actor and producer David Oyetokunbo Oyelowo known as David Oyelowo and his wife, Jessica, celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary yesterday, September 5th.

The couple got married in September 1998 and have four children, 3 boys and a girl.

43 year old David shared a throwback photo on social media and wrote;

To my “till death do us part” Jessica Oyelowo. Thank you for 21 years of blissful marriage and for loving me even when as a teenager I thought wearing bandannas was the definition of cool.

His wife, Jessica Oyelowo also shared some photos and video of them with the caption;

DAVID!!!! 🤩😍🥰🤯💃🏻🥳🤪🤓😇😜😊 all the ways you still make me feel. Happy 21st anniversary baby. I love you forever. And ever. And ever

