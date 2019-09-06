The Lagos State Government has warned members of the public to beware of the activities of fraudulent estate agents and developers across the state.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Office of the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice is very concerned about the increasing incidents of fraudulent offences of obtaining money by deception committed by fraudsters disguising as property developers and estate agents.

“A complaint has recently reached the Office of an estate agent alleged to have fraudulently received the sum of N65 million from 262 prospective tenants at the Alapere, Ketu area of the State. The Office of the Lagos State Attorney General took over the prosecution of the case against the said Estate Agent on the 3rd of September, 2019, and he shall be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“Members of the public are hereby alerted to be meticulous, by making necessary enquiries and carrying out due diligence, before concluding any property transaction with an agent.

“In view of the prevalence of these dubious schemes as evidenced by the growing number of cases being handled by the State, regarding victims defrauded of millions of naira by estate agents in the guise of letting out non-existing houses in Lagos State,” the statement said.

The statement assured the public that the State Government is committed to protecting the rights of citizens who fall victim of such fraudulent act, while the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

“In addition, the Ministry of Justice will continue to collaborate with the various police formations in the State to ensure such on-going cases are investigated swiftly, and report of the investigation forwarded for immediate prosecution,” it added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

