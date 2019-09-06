Namibian state-run airline, the Air Namibia, announced the resignation of the chairperson and vice-chairperson from its board of directors with effect from close of business with immediate effect on Friday amid financial challenges faced by the airline.

“Due to a combination, inter alia, of personal reasons and significantly increased responsibilities in their respective professional roles, Adv. Deidre Sauls-Deckenbrock and Nangula Kauluma have indicated that they are no longer in a position to avail the time commitment required for the discharge of their fiduciary duties to the company,’’ said the airline in a statement.

The airline also said that during their tenure they made significant contributions to the airline’s development.

“We remain as always, willing to serve where our skills and talents can best be utilised to make a positive contribution.

“We sincerely wish the company, board of directors, management and the shareholder the very best in Air Namibia’s future endeavours,’’ said Sauls-Deckenbrock.

