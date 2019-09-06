The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commissioned 100 patrol vans and 200 motorcycles to strengthen internal security in the State.

The Governor who applauded the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his swiftness at ensuring that normalcy was restored back to the state when kidnappers struck in the state between the 23rd and 24th of July and the 1st of August said that the state would henceforth continue to have a zero-tolerance for criminality, cultism, kidnappings and other unwholesome attitudes in the state.

Prince Abiodun made this known at the presentation of one hundred vehicles and two hundred motorbikes at the arcade ground of the governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said that the helicopter that was released for surveillance on the instance of the president helped the state in curbing the issue.

The governor affirmed that no part of the State would be a safe haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form, adding that with the reconstituted security trust fund which had to be moribund, his administration amended the law setting it up, with a view that the reconstituted security trust fund won’t have governance issues, as it had in the past.

” We reconstituted our security trust fund which had been moribund, we amended the law setting it up so that we can have in the fund people who can make it successful and also ensure that it has the right governance, so that it can be autonomous and independent,” he said.

In his response, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu noted that he came to sensitize and encourage men of the force in the state to continue to add more value to issues of security, saying that the federal government was doing a lot in terms of equipping the Nigerian Police.

He said that the federal government having noticed that the force was lacking behind in terms of weapons and other equipments, had embarked on the purchase of equipments, which he said would help the men discharge their duties properly.

Adamu also added that the Nigeria Police would be introducing a community Policing across the country, adding that, when the time for recruitment comes, he would come and ask the state government for assistance in the area of recruiting best hands.

He also disclosed that the Nigeria Police would be leaving behind a Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, a former commissioner of police in Osun state, who is now the head of special forces to help the state in bringing an end to criminal activities in the South West.

See more photos below:

