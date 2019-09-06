Henrik Olsson Lilja, who first represented U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky’s in his assault case, was reportedly shot multiple times on Friday outside his apartment building.

Olsson Lilja was shot in the head and chest, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reported.

He was still responsive after the shooting and called the police himself, after which he was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

The paper reported that the shooter was a man who fled in a waiting black SUV and remains at large.

“The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress,” the Swedish Police Authority said in a statement.

Expressen reported that police have arrested a woman, allegedly also a lawyer, who had been banned from contacting Olsson Lilja.

