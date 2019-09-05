Yul Edochie, actor, film director and recently a politician has sent a message to Nigerian youths escaping for “greener pastures” in other climes, only to be confronted with bestial treatment by their hosts, like the South Africans.

In thought-provoking tweets on Thursday, Edochie said:

“I always thought our problem was our leaders till I joined politics and realized the people are also a big part of the problem.

“If you run for office and you don’t have money to share, even your village people will leave you and support a well known kidnapper who is sharing money.

“Yes our leaders have failed us for so long but running out of the country is not the best option.

Who go fix am?

“Then we are treated as 3rd class citizens abroad.

We need all hands on deck, all voices.

“The fewer the opposition, the easier it is for the oppressor to carry on”.

Edochie had also sympathised with Nigerians caught in the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In one tweet posted on 3 September, he wrote: I grieve with the families of our people killed in S.A.

Shame on all you South Africans doing this. If you don’t want foreigners you simply deport them.

You can’t touch one white man but you can kill your fellow African. Cowards. Shame on you.

May God punish your generation!”

One South African quickly rejected the curse and replied`:

I rebuke that saying, our generations won't be affected #I am not condoning the behaviour of my citizens — yoyo (@Yonela50812839) September 3, 2019

In another tweet, Edochie said Nigerians are not liked by other Africans:

“Nigerians are despised in most parts of the world and I don’t see it ending soon.This should be a wake up call.

If all was well in our country our people won’t be leaving. To the government, the leaders, the people, let’s fix home, let’s think home, let’s stay home”.

And finally, on 4 September, he not only prayed for the Nigerians in South Africa, he urged them, if need be, to fight back.

“And to all our Nigerian brothers and sisters in South Africa right now trying to stay alive, may the good Lord protect you, we are praying for you all. I cover you all with the blood of Jesus, do all you can to stay alive. Unite, be vigilant! Protect yourselves! Fight back!’

