Yahoo services, including the email service are down worldwide.

Email account owners woke up today to find the service inaccessible and got this apologia from Yahoo: “We are experiencing some technical difficulties. Try again”

Some reports from the Americas said the service went down shortly before midnight, and the company said it is working “especially hard” to fix the problem.

The company tweeted at 11:40 p.m. PT that customers “may not be able to access some of our services.”

“Our top priority right now is getting this fixed,” the Yahoo Customer Care account added. “We appreciate your patience.”

We understand how difficult this must be for you. We are working especially hard to fix this. Please stay tuned for updates. — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) September 5, 2019

The company later tweeted again at 12:36 a.m. PT on Thursday morning, saying, “We understand how difficult this must be for you. We are working especially hard to fix this.”

Even the Yahoo Help page didn’t appear to be working just before 2 a.m. PT on Thursday, reported globalnews.ca.

In a tweet at one user, Yahoo Customer Care said it could not provide a specific time for when the issue would be resolved.

