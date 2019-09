One way or another, artistes, actors, politicians and almost everyone in Nigeria who has a voice or platform have called for peace to reign in the recent xenophobia crisis.

Teni with her lovely voice has asked those fuelling the killings and attacks to stop already, since we are all one people.

In other news Teni was featured on Phyno’s ”Ka Anyi Na Ayo” single, off his ”Deal With It” album and she killed the beat with all her vibe.

