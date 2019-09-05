After suffering years of domestic abuse, a 48 year-old Ukrainian woman has strangled her husband, beheaded him and hacked off his penis, throwing it to her dog to eat for dinner.

The woman, identified only by the name Maria, lives in the village of Obariv in the north of the country.

The woman told police ‘she was suffering domestic violence for ages and murdered her husband to put an end to it’ and that ‘it was the only way out’.

According to a report by Mail Online, the woman attacked her spouse Oleksandr, 49, in their bedroom after he came home from night shift work and fell asleep.

She strangled him to death with her bare hands before grabbing an axe and hacking the man’s head off, police said.

After that Maria used a kitchen knife to chop off the victims genitals and fed the organ to her dogs, local media report.

She then tried to cut the body into pieces but failed, investigators said.

Covered with her husband’s blood, Maria rushed out of her family’s house to the street where she was spotted by Nadezhda Opanasiuk, a woman living next door.

Mrs Opanasiuk said to local media: ‘Her hands, feet and clothes were in blood.

‘She said, ”I am in trouble. I’ve killed my husband.”

‘I did not believe her. I thought they had a quarrel and she might have hit him. I went to see if he needed medical help.

‘When I walked into the room, I saw his mutilated body. The bedsheets were soaked with blood.”

