By Adejoke Adeleye

The Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ogun State, Dr Samson Odedina has sought the support of the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and the Gbagura of Agura land, Oba Sabur Babajide Bakre in its effort to attain high level technology-driven institution.

Samson pleaded with the Obas while paying courtesy visit to them in their various palaces in Abeokuta on Tuesday, saying that the 40-year old polytechnic was negotiating with some notable universities in the country to upgrade the school into degree awarding institution, adding that the support of the traditional rulers in Egbaland as host community could not be undermined.

He said “Kabiyesi, we came here today to pay homage officially as the Rector of MAPOLY. Although, I have enjoyed the support of the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland since my reign as Vice Chancellor of a federal university in Nigeria.

“Today, I am happy with my appointment as the Rector of the polytechnic because it’s like home coming for me. We equally came here to appreciate the Kabiyesi for his support at all times for MAPOLY and the good people of Egbaland have been so wonderful by accommodating our over 27,000 students.

“We want the Egba traditional council to continue its support for MAPOLY because we have capacity to admit 33,000 students and there is a committee in place to ensure that the polytechnic becomes a degree awarding institution in the next six months.”

The Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu in his response charged the management to rebrand the face of the institution and made it conducive for learning.

He also charged the management and entire students to make the institution cultism-free and not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by politicians.

In his separate remark, the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Babajide Bakre commended the management for the visit, reiterating the support of his kingdom at all times.

