Controversial ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said all Nigerians, including former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili who attended the World Economic Forum, WEF, in South Africa deserved to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival to be humiliated by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Federal Government boycotted the the WEF in South Africa following Xenophobic attack on Nigerians..

However, Ezekwesili was at the WEF in South Africa, on Wednesday, inciting lots of condemnation.

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode, in tweets commended President Muhammadu Buhari for boycotting the forum, saying the federal government took the right decision.

He said South Africa must paid for insolence and barbarity against Nigeria.

“I commend the FG and Buhari for boycotting the World Economic Forum. When it comes to the South African matter we must set our differences aside and stand as one. The FG has taken a good first step but must do far more. South Africa must pay dearly for her insolence and barbarity,” he said.

However, he said Nigerians “who attended the World Economic Forum in South Africa deserve to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival!

“They are pissing on the blood and dancing on the graves of their compatriots that have been tortured, maimed and butchered in the streets of SA.”

Reacting to the comment of South African Deputy Minister of Police, who said his nation could not surrender their country to foreigners, Fani-Kayode said “If not for the efforts of those “foreigners” that you now hate so much, you would still be living in grass huts, swinging from trees, screaming like Tarzan and washing the underwear of the Boers.”

