The Federal Government has raised alarm over alleged plans by those it described as ‘unscrupulous people’ to inflame passion over the recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa through circulation of fake news and videos.

Lai Mohammmed, the Minister of Information and Culture raised the alarm at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He also identified three of such videos being widely circulated in the social media.

“One video shows a man who has been set ablaze trying to escape, and those circulating the video identified the man as Nigerian. This is not true. The video shows Mozambican Ernesto Alfabeto Nhamuave, a

victim of xenophobic violence in South Africa in 2008, and it is not that of a Nigerian being attacked in 2019.

Happening right now in South Africa 🇿🇦. See the way they are burning any foreigner they catch. See heartless human beings. #DeletingSoon #Xenophobia 😢 pic.twitter.com/GC1MzO0tbO — NairaMarley Focus 🥇#Marlians (@Mikypool4u2c) September 2, 2019

“Another video shows those said to be Nigerians jumping down from a multi-storey building that was purportedly set on fire by xenophobic attackers in South Africa. This is fake news as the video is that of a Suraj Coaching Centre in Gujarat State, India, that was gutted by fire on May 24, 2019, leaving about 18 people dead.

Unskilled Govt:what you do In 25 year. No any Policy for Gujarat & India. Destroyed the health Wealth & Happyness of the Country. Nothing for Villages, Farmer, Education, Poorness, hospital, Residency, Water, Medical, Etc.If you have proper policy,The fire would not have happened pic.twitter.com/tuF36GsOOU — FREE FROM,NATION ROBBER,CORRUPTION,CRIME & POVERTY (@Pravinumraniya1) May 29, 2019

“The third video, purportedly showing the bodies of Nigerians who were burnt in xenophobic attacks, is the raw footage of those who were killed in a Tanzanian fuel tanker explosion in Morogoro that left at least 60 dead on Aug. 10 2019.

“Those who are circulating these videos should immediately desist from doing so. Apart from inflaming passion, the videos are also complicating the efforts of the government to calm frayed nerves at home in the wake of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa,” the Minister said.

He also warned Nigerians against attacks on businesses linked to South Africa in Nigeria while assuring that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is doing everything possible to tackle the problem of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa

