Truecaller announced has announced that the company has crossed 500 million downloads and surpassed 150 million daily active users (DAUs) globally.

This comes close on the heels of the company recently sharing the news of attaining over 1 million paying subscribers on their Premium services.

This is a significant achievement for Truecaller, which is emerging as a one-stop communication platform with a wide array of services, such as: Instant Messaging, VoIP, and Payments. The 150 million DAU’s achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India, after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The key factors that have led to this rapid growth are Truecaller’s many communication features, like their smart dialer, VoIP capability, Instant Messaging, and their spam-free SMS inbox.

Speaking on this unique achievement, Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder, Truecaller, said:“By differentiating ourselves from the standard stock dialer and solving some fundamental communication problems for our users, we have been able to capitalize and excel the competition. This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand.”

