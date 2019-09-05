Nollywood actress and movie producer Toyin Abraham is 35 years old today.

The new mum, Mummy Ire, got a surprise awaiting her as she woke up: her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, also a Nollywood star, had organised a surprise ‘happy birthday’ chorus for her and given the living room some decor of celebration.

As an Instagram video posted by Ajeyemi showed, Toyin was totally surprised.

First, Ajeyemi’s birthday message to Toyin: Happy birthday MUMMY IRE. @toyin_abraham May the great God of heaven keep and guide you for me all the days of your life may you live long to see your children, and children’s children. So you are growing older May you be stronger, good health shall be your portion now and for ever more. Amen.

