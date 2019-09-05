The South African embassy, a consulate in Lagos has been forced to temporarily shut its doors, joining South Africa’s business interests such as MTN and Shoprite, which have come under attack.

South Africa’s broadcaster, ENCA quoting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s Lunga Ngqengelele said the decision to shut down the embassy is out of concern for the safety employees of the embassy.

It was not clear whether the shut down order affects the South African High Commission in Abuja.

“We have been in communication with the Nigerian government and we have been assured of the protection of the businesses belonging to SA,” a spokesman of the department of international relations said.

“Nigerian police quelled the uprising from the Nigerians attacking SA business, we understand that arrests were made. We are pleased that there was no loss of life.”

Nigeria is not the only country expressing anger against South Africa for its xenophobia.

There were also protests in Zambia. And many Africans have voiced their anger on social media, with some threatening retaliation.

African countries and the African Union have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action.

