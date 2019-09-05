The peaceful religious co-existence currently being enjoyed in the State has been identified as one of the selling points which has made it a home and haven for foreigners.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf made this known during a familiarization tour to agencies under the Ministry.

She noted that all residents in the State and Nigerians generally were all one in God, adding that there should be no discrimination among the citizens.

Akinbile-Yussuf emphasized that the message of one love should be rung out across the length and breadth of the state and the nation at large as the socio-economic development and progress hinged on continued peaceful co-existence among residents.

The Commissioner reiterated that while prayers had been playing crucial roles in the enhanced harmonious relationship being enjoyed in Lagos, she further enjoined all religious leaders in the State to promote peace and harmony among their congregants while also acting as counselors and role models to errant youths within the society to be better citizens and future leaders.

She opined that the mentoring and empowerment of youths in the State is instrumental to guaranteed security as job creation and opportunities will drastically reduce the level of criminality in the society, stressing that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed and dedicated to providing the enabling environment for youth.

The Commissioner further assured that the State government will continue to maintain the involvement and partnership with the religious leaders in the State towards actualizing the agenda of the 21st century greater Lagos.

Among the places visited by the Commissioner included the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa; the Alausa central Mosque; the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, the Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board and the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, Old Secretariat.

