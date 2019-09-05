Nicki Minaj said she is retiring from rapping for now. Her tweet on Thursday sent her 20.5million fans on Twitter into a frenzy on Thursday, with many disbelieving her and writing off the notice a joke.

Nicki said she was quitting the rap game in order to focus on starting her family with husband-to-be Kenneth Petty. Nicki also now tweets as Mrs Petty.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj wrote in her tweet, which instantly went viral.

“I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Nicki Minaj’s tweet:

In a magazine story last year, Minaj hinted that motherhood was around the corner for her.

“I’ve got to get married first then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually,” Nicki said. “I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer.”

