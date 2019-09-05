By Harrison Iyoha

As the violent attack against Nigerians in South Africa continues, an independent Non-Governmental Organisation, Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP) has called on the South African government to provide special security for Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa to prevent further attacks.

The organization also called on the Nigerian government to initiate aggressive diplomatic approaches and show more seriousness in protecting lives of Nigerians across the world.

In a statement issued by the Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, FPP expressed its sadness, over the reoccurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa, particularly against Nigerians and other African brothers and sisters, saying that such attacks is highly intolerable.

According to Hamzat, “The recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa is highly condemnable and can only be carried out by a people who think very lowly of themselves.

“While we understand that majority of South African people are peace lovers who despise such inhuman actions, we regret that the action of these few destructive elements have reduced South Africa to the country of xenophobia, where human lives are treated as nothing of value.”

Hamzat explained that, human lives are too precious to be wasted in senseless violence, adding that, those who deprived fellow humans of their God given lives are the worst of human beings.

According to Hamzat, the South African government should immediately deploy special security forces to areas dominated by Nigerians and other Africans to contain the crisis as well as initiate more proactive methods of preventing future occurrences.

FPP also pleaded with Nigerians to act better than their South African brothers, urging them to refuse taking the path of destruction, as destroying innocent and harmless South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria can never be a justification for the unfortunate incident in South Africa.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

