Banks Music label frontliner and former Mavin records artiste Reekado Banks, is getting ready to release a new song entitled ”Rora”.
The talented songwriter says the song which will officially drop on September 6th, can be pre ordered on Apple music. So if you are in a big hurry to hear the jam, head to the streaming platform.
Almost go time! Rora out tomorrow. Comment 💨 if you're ready. Pre-order here: https://t.co/YK5lrpdwht#Rora #TakeItEasy #SeptSix pic.twitter.com/duqbUrsbz6
— REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) September 5, 2019
