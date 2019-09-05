A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday remanded a 25-year-old man, Mukaila Kazeem, for allegedly stealing two Apple MacBook pro laptops valued at N2.3 million.

The defendant, who resides at Checking Point, Ibiye, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the one-count of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case until Oct.10 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 27 at about 8.00 p.m. in Muyonrin Ibiye area of Lagos.

Nkem said the defendant stole two Apple MacBook pro laptops valued at N2,317,344, property of one Samuel Comfort, the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravénes Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

