America’s music community is mourning the death of 41 year-old LaShawn Daniels, a Grammy-winning songwriter who penned hits for the likes of Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

He died in a car crash on Wednesday, his wife announced.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member, and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,” his wife, April Daniels, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family,” she added.

Daniels earned a Grammy Award for best R&B song in 2001 for Destiny’s Child’s hit single “Say My Name.” He was nominated again in the same category in 2004 for writing Tamar Braxton’s “Love and War.”

He was also behind numerous popular R&B hits, including Jackson’s “Rock My World” and Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy is Mine,” as well as songs for Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Brandy, Ray J, Monica, Spice Girls, Toni Braxton and Natasha Bedingfield.

Some of the musicians he helped to propel to stardom have been paying tributes.

“The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it,” gospel singer Kirk Franklin wrote. “LaShawnDaniels…we just stood together a week ago. No words.”

Ari Lennox called Daniels “a legend.” She added, “Thank you for creating some of the most powerful songs ever. Rest in Heaven KING.”

James Fauntleroy tweeted, “Lashawn Daniels changed my life and if I changed your life he changed yours too.”

