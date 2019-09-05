Kaduna State Government has ordered the dismantling of all security check points on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The directive issued on Wednesday after a meeting of the state Security Council, said that the order also covers Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highways, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs said.

“Citizens are to note that effective immediately, there is no authorized checkpoint on these routes, to and fro, until further notice,” the government said.

It warned that anyone found manning checkpoints along the routes would be held for conducting an illegal operation.

“Road users are strictly warned not to show compliance with any checkpoint on these routes at this time,” the government added.

“The State Security Council wishes to assure the public that the security agencies are conducting operations to rout the criminals and end the menace of banditry on these highways.”

It urged the public to report any check point found mounted to the Security Operation Centre through 09034000060 and 08170189999.

The government called on the people to remain vigilant and support security agencies with information to address the security challenges in the state.

It warned that any conduct, under whatever guise, that threatens to undermine peace and security in the state would be dealt with decisively, in accordance with the law.

