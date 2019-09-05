On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, Indonesia reinstates internet services in most of the Eastern-Papua regions as uproar reduced after more than two weeks of protests.

Authorities imposed an internet blackout on Papua and West Papua provinces on Aug. 21 in a bid to restore order after protesters set buildings ablaze and attacked security forces. During the two weeks of protests, thousands of people march through the streets of the two provinces chanting “Free Papua!”. The protest which started on Aug. 19 claimed at least five lives.

Indonesia police detained 43 students who allegedly desecrating the nation’s flag. These acts were perceived as “defaming” and “racist”.

“Based on coordination with relevant authorities, we deem that the security situation is returning to normal,’’ said Ferdinandus Setu, a spokesman for the Communications and Information Technology Ministry. He said the remaining 13 districts, where the internet was still down, could expect to be connected again on Thursday.

Veronica Koman, a prominent human rights lawyer was named a suspect as some of her posts on Twitter contained misinformation that inflamed anger in Papua. Koman has been a staunch advocate of a referendum on self-determination for Papua and has defended pro-independence dissidents in the region.

