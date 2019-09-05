DJ Cuppy

Nigeria’s Disc jockey DJ Cuppy, who doubles as a musician has been seen crying on her Instagram Live and we are yet to know why she’s tearing up on her timeline though.

It could be the Ikorodu version of her new song ”Gelato”, because if you hear the song, you might as well just shed a tear.

If it isn’t Xenophobia or heartbreak, then Cuppy owes fans the real reason she was crying. Until then, we can wait for her to come through.

Cuppy had previously condemned attacks on Nigerians in South Africa in this post:

View this post on Instagram

Speechless…💔 Africa, we are now becoming our OWN enemy!!! Has it truly come to this??? 🇿🇦🌍🇳🇬 #SayNoToXenophobia

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

The rich also cry right? See some reactions: