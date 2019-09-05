Nigeria’s Disc jockey DJ Cuppy, who doubles as a musician has been seen crying on her Instagram Live and we are yet to know why she’s tearing up on her timeline though.

It could be the Ikorodu version of her new song ”Gelato”, because if you hear the song, you might as well just shed a tear.

Probably the video that made DJ cuppy cry cause of Ikorudu Gelato 😂😂😂@onweagbadaniel #gelato https://t.co/1S5ymzNPQ5 — Alte szn ✝ (@IamoLasses) September 5, 2019

If it isn’t Xenophobia or heartbreak, then Cuppy owes fans the real reason she was crying. Until then, we can wait for her to come through.

I hope DJ Cuppy is okay. She was crying on her Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/uO0t8N1hbu — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) September 4, 2019

Cuppy had previously condemned attacks on Nigerians in South Africa in this post:

The rich also cry right? See some reactions:

"MB dey waste na, what happen?" Please who is that guy? 😂😂😂 DJ Cuppy 😪 pic.twitter.com/q7dDLxicWh — Tacha Soldier 🔱 💂🔥 #BBNaija (@olalekan_star) September 4, 2019

DJ Cuppy Teni SouthAfrica #XenophobicAttacks Air Peace pic.twitter.com/kyTFlIoTC8 — Someone nice (@Marrzofficial) September 5, 2019

Wait so DJ Cuppy was crying on IG live, and y'all was watching someone cry? E be like I go go buy shares for Instagram pic.twitter.com/0DTJ9u49Ca — I am NORTH your regular IGBO boy 🇨🇦 (@Okikechukwukere) September 4, 2019

The rich also Cry; DJ Cuppy seen crying on her instagram live video.

Hope all is well with her and her family.pic.twitter.com/3vo3iMn3i8 — OLANiYi💭 (@Abyo_King) September 4, 2019

DJ cuppy pls don't cry again unless I will cry with you pic.twitter.com/YmmAqlun1y — Campus plug🔌 (@laspo_hub) September 4, 2019

So, DJ Cuppy was crying on IG live and one mad Nigerian legit said "MB dey waste nah what happen" I'm howling 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oBwBN8ISNR — Olúṣẹ́gun | Agba! (@_shegz_) September 4, 2019

