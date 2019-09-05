Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has dismissed the accusations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party that he masterminded the disruption of the party’s primary election on Wednesday morning.

He said his administration should not be held responsible for the disruption.

“I’m not a member of PDP. We gave a level-playing field to PDP and other political parties to carry out their activities freely within the state.

“They moved round the nooks and crannies, all the aspirants in other political parties moved round the nooks and crannies of Kogi state.

“I conducted the security people round the Stadium and went round the stadium and my security chiefs in Kogi were very excellent and up and doing as far as Kogi is concerned,” he said.

Voting had ended at the PDP primary to elect its flag bearer in the November election and sorting of votes had begun when gunmen invaded the venue, bringing the proceedings to an end.

The party hours later accused Governor Bello for sending the gunmen to the venue.

Curiously however the party was able to announce the result of the election, save some 247 ballots that the election committee claimed were missing following the disruption.

