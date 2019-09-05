The National Weather Service has called out a tornado warning for the Myrtle Beach area and Brunswick County, North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian slowly crawls up the East Coast. Tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall are expected along the coast. The forecast shows that storm surge up to 8 feet and possible isolated tornadoes are likely to hit the coast by Thursday.

The weather service’s Wilmington office issued an alert at 4:01 a.m. through 4:30 a.m. for Myrtle Beach, Red Hill, and Socastee. It was quickly extended to North Myrtle Beach, Little River, and Atlantic Beach until 5 a.m. The residents are advised to stay in-door till the storm subsides. The double red flags were out, banning people from getting in the water, but the lifeguard companies and fire-rescue don’t call in the surfers unless there’s lightning nearby or conditions become very dangerous.

NWS meteorologist Steven Pfaff said tropical-storm-force winds should arrive and the potential for hurricane-force winds are most likely Thursday.

“This is significant,” Pfaff said, noting that the surge could definitely pose a threat to loss of life and property, especially along shorelines that have been weakened from previous storms.

Pfaff also had some good news, noting that once the storm passes late Thursday night into Friday, the weekend weather forecast “looks pretty good.”

