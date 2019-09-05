30 billion gang pioneer Davido took to Instagram to share with fans a picture of him and his dad having conversation.

OBO who is proud to show off his daddy, revealed that a discussion like this ten years back, would have been about his bad grades.

Read his post:

10 years ago this conversation would have been about my bad result (Grades) in school NOW WE TALKIN BILLIONS AND FIXED DEPOSITS!! 🤑 DADDY MI ❤️

Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke born 6 March 1957, is a Nigerian billionaire, business magnate, founder and president of Adeleke University. He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited. He is the father of Davido and Sharon Adeleke. He was married to Dr Vero Adeleke who died on March 3rd 2003.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

