Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday donated 120 patrol vehicles and 35 motorcycles to the Lagos State Police Command to battle criminals in the state.

The vehicles and motorcycles were launched by the governor at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The governor said the donation of the vehicles and motorcycles was to assist the police in keeping the state safe, saying that more donations were still coming.

He urged the police to partner with the citizens and not to use the equipment giving to them to hunt hapless Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said the vehicles and motorcycles would be distributed to the various police formations in the state by the Police Command.

The governor added that his administration would get back to the police in a couple of months for more donations from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF, while hoping that more donations would be received for the Fund to further combat crime in the state.

On the Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Sanwo-Olu warned that the government would not tolerate residents of the state taking laws into their hands in vandalising properties owned by South Africans as a form of retaliation.

“Government will not condone any incident where there is violation of law and order. Our citizens must be law-abiding. We will not tolerate criminality and we will not tolerate illegality,” he said.

