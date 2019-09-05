A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered a 44-year old man, Kehinde Bankole, who allegedly beat up a couple and threatened to kill a lawyer, be remanded at the correctional centre, pending bail.

Bankole had pleaded not guilty to the four-count of assault, inflicting of injury, breach of public peace and threat to life.

The Prosecution Counsel, Taiwo Adegoke told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept 2, at about 11 p.m., at line 3, Ayedun Community, Agunbelewo Osogbo. He alleged that the accused assaulted Mrs Kikelomo Ogunsua and her husband, Olumide.

Adegoke also said that the accused threatened to kill a lawyer, Yemi Akintajuwa and further caused a breach of public peace within the community.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 320, 451 and 86 of the Criminal Code cap Vol. ll, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defence counsel, Taiwo Awokunle urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate O.O. Oladoke adjourned the matter till Sept. 19, for ruling on the bail application.

