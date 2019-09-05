Jo Johnson, the younger brother of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit the government, saying he is ‘torn between family loyalty and the national interest.’

Jo, the MP for Orpington and minister of state for universities and science, said he will be standing down ahead of a potential general election, which could take place as early as next month.

Mr Johnson, unlike his brother prime minister, is a Remainer who has called for a second referendum over Brexit, metro.co.uk reported.

Political pundits believe that his resignation could be ‘incredibly wounding’ for the Prime Minister who is still adamant the UK will leave the EU ‘with or without a deal’ on October 31.

Jo Johnson tweeted: ‘It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years and to serve as a minister under three PMs.

‘In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and minister.’

A spokesman for Boris said he understood the decision ‘would not have been an easy matter’ and he thanked his brother for his service.

The decision by Jo Johnson on Thursday morning comes in a week of political turmoil, which has now seen 23 Tory MPs either rebel or quit the Conservative party.

