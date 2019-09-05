The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named 3-member Appeal Committees for the Party’s recently conducted Primaries for the Kogi and Bayelsa Governorship elections.

Members of the Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee are Senator Abdulahi Umar Yandoma (Chairman), Hajia Amina Muhammed (Secretary) and Tony McFoy (Member).

Barrister Shuaibu Aruwa will chair the Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee. Other members are Edith Newman Amadi (Secretary) and Hon. Abdul Malik El-Yakub (member), according to a statement by publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

