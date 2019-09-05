Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has done a photo splash on her Instagram page to celebrate the 8th birthday of her son, Chamberlain Kasiemobi, who she reveals is a miracle child, having been declared a still born by doctors.

Each of her posts, carries some celebratory words for the handsome boy, that she keeps referring to, wrongly, as Chamberline. In one she says: Birthday boy @realkingchamberline(sic). Thank You Lord for this my child. Chamberline kasiemobi.

In another she writes: Birthday boy, wish him well guys”. And in a photo in which Chamberlain is dressed up like a warrior, Angela intones: Chaiiii see my Pikin Child of Extraordinary Grace Happy birthday son”. In yet another, she writes: “Keep making me proud I love you son. Happy birthday”

However, she reserves her longest tribute for the child in a photo in which the son gives the mum a peck on the forehead.

Angela writes:

Happy birthday to this Miracle child

When I gave birth to you

You died and the doctor asked us to go

But God proved himself

He showed he is God all by himself,

He proved to me and to the world that

It is him that gives life and takes life

You actually died when christ died and resurrected when he resurrected

Every evil eyes monitoring your life

Go blind In Jesus name,

Who is he that says a thing and it comes to

Pass ,when the lord have not spoken , nobody

You shall live

You shall explore

The world will celebrate you

You are covered with the blood of Jesus

You are protected by God almighty

Where people go and fail

You shall succeed

May the blessings of God Rain on you

My king @realkingchamberline

As it is writing on 5th of September that a special kid with an extraordinary grace shall be born, and you came forth,

Thank you lord for everything.

I will be forever grateful to you lord

My future president I wish you everything best in Jesus mighty name Amen .

Keep making me and world proud.

Guys help me celebrate my son!

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

