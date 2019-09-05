Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has done a photo splash on her Instagram page to celebrate the 8th birthday of her son, Chamberlain Kasiemobi, who she reveals is a miracle child, having been declared a still born by doctors.
Each of her posts, carries some celebratory words for the handsome boy, that she keeps referring to, wrongly, as Chamberline. In one she says: Birthday boy @realkingchamberline(sic). Thank You Lord for this my child. Chamberline kasiemobi.
In another she writes: Birthday boy, wish him well guys”. And in a photo in which Chamberlain is dressed up like a warrior, Angela intones: Chaiiii see my Pikin Child of Extraordinary Grace Happy birthday son”. In yet another, she writes: “Keep making me proud I love you son. Happy birthday”
However, she reserves her longest tribute for the child in a photo in which the son gives the mum a peck on the forehead.
Angela writes:
Happy birthday to this Miracle child
When I gave birth to you
You died and the doctor asked us to go
But God proved himself
He showed he is God all by himself,
He proved to me and to the world that
It is him that gives life and takes life
You actually died when christ died and resurrected when he resurrected
Every evil eyes monitoring your life
Go blind In Jesus name,
Who is he that says a thing and it comes to
Pass ,when the lord have not spoken , nobody
You shall live
You shall explore
The world will celebrate you
You are covered with the blood of Jesus
You are protected by God almighty
Where people go and fail
You shall succeed
May the blessings of God Rain on you
My king @realkingchamberline
As it is writing on 5th of September that a special kid with an extraordinary grace shall be born, and you came forth,
Thank you lord for everything.
I will be forever grateful to you lord
My future president I wish you everything best in Jesus mighty name Amen .
Keep making me and world proud.
Guys help me celebrate my son!
